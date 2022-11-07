Style

Winter Gloves Guide: 15 Pairs That’ll Keep You Warm This Season

Anderson & Sheppard Soft Suede Leather Gloves in teal. men's gloves
15
Anderson & Sheppard Soft Suede Leather GlovesCourtesy Image 5 / 15

5. Anderson & Sheppard Soft Suede Leather Gloves

Made in England, Anderson & Sheppard’s sophisticated suede gloves come in a wide range of hues to compliment any cold-weather outfit, from a dapper wool suit to a Canadian tuxedo. They’re unlined and lack insulation, but that gives them a streamlined look that’s perfect for everyday wear and quick jaunts outside.

[$190; shop.anderson-sheppard.co.uk]

