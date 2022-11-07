6. Carhartt Winter Dex Cow Grain Insulated Glove Get It

Carhartt’s Winter Dex are a great all-around pair of winter gloves. Every innovative detail of the softshell pair—from sweat-wicking FastDry tech on the leather palms to Storm Defender waterproofing—is designed to keep hands toasty and dry. Considering their multilayered design, they’re surprisingly flexible and streamlined, too.

[$60; carhartt.com]

