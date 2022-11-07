7. Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Glove Get It

Crafted from a high-performance polyester-wool-elastane blend, Smartwool’s training gloves are an excellent companion for winter sports. They feature soft-brushed, responsibly sourced merino wool next to skin for a comfy feel and good breathability. Silicone pads on the fingers and palms make it easy to grip accessories, and reflective elements add visibility in low-light conditions. Better yet, the thumb and index fingers are touchscreen-compatible.

[$45; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!