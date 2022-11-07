9. Canada Goose Snow Mantra Mitt Get It

Canada Goose’s modular three-in-one Snow Mantra Mitts can be adjusted according to the weather and activities of the day. The removable outermost shell is essentially a winterized oven mitt: It’s waterproof and breathable with anti-skid leather patches at the palm, thumbs, and tips. Inside is a slimmer goose-down mitt with a ripstop shell that packs in the heat. Wear ‘em both when the weather is gnarly, and drop a layer when the sky clears.

[$375; canadagoose.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!