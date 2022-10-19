Winter is Coming and You Need These Columbia Waterproof Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Fall is here and that means that the Winter is not too far behind it. The way time is flying these days, it’ll be here in no time. Which means the cold is gonna be everywhere. And no one wants to deal with the cold and moisture, be it rain or snow. While you may have to go out and deal with it, you won’t be too uncomfortable with these Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots in your life.

The Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots are an amazing pair of boots. We know because we got a pair ourselves. And doing errands around the house, especially when it’s raining or snowing, is so much better with them than without them. All of which can be boiled down to the main feature of these boots.

That main feature is that they are, as the name implies, waterproof. You can throw them on when it looks like rain or snow is in the forecast and know that, thanks to the leather uppers made with Omni-Tech Waterproof materials, your feet will not end up soaking and freezing when you’re out and about in the bad weather.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots are great in other areas as well. Comfort comes even when it isn’t raining/snowing out. The supportive heel gives you all-day comfort, as well as a snug fit so you don’t feel like they’re too tight or too loose. With the breathable design, these durable bad boys will be in your life for a long time.

So if you’re out there looking for some new footwear to throw on during the cold weather months ahead of us, the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots are a good bet. Super comfortable and waterproof, not to mention pretty good-looking as well. Pick up a pair while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots ($90; was $110) at Zappos

