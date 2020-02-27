Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone loves UGG boots. They’re a classic! Warm and cozy, the fur-lined gloves for your feet are perfect for lazy days around the house. And for lounging around the cabin or ski lodge. Problem with UGGs is, they’re soft, and suede—neither of which is a positive for going outside. If you’ve ever wished for a pair of fur-lined work boots from UGG, these sweet waterproof Hannen boots are just what you’ve been looking for.

Relax—they’re 100 percent original UGG. Hannens are made with the same quality and cozy insulation that made UGG boots so popular in the first place. Except these are made with waterproof leather, have lace-up military styling, a lightweight, durable outsole, and a responsive foam footbed. They’re basically workboots—but they’re lined with UGGs ultra-soft pure wool lining.

And here’s the best part. Regularly $230 at Zappos, right now these Ugg Hannen fur-lined work boots are just $138. That’s a savings of $92—a full 40 percent off!

That’s remarkable. Especially with the snow and rain and cold pounding the country these days. Stay warm, stay dry, and stay toasty with these ultra-soft and super-durable UGG fur-lined work boots. They’re yours for a song.

The Best Fur-lined Work Boots

There are three colors of the Hannen—the Dark Tan shown here, an all-black version, and a sweet supple Cordovan. But these brown Hannens are the only ones marked down an astonishing 40 percent. The others will cost you the full $230. To be clear, they’re worth it!

But for our money, this military-inspired colorway is it. Of the three, it’s the one that suits this style of boot best. And to get it for more than a third off is just amazing. It’s a deal you don’t want to miss, that’s for sure.

With a soft step and all-day support, the waterproof Hannen is perfect for urban commuters. But they’re good-looking enough to step out in, too. Seam-sealed construction locks moisture out where the sole and the upper come together. That means the 17mm UGGpure wool lining will never get wet and gross. A gusseted tongue makes for an easy on-off and additional water protection, and metal hardware completes the rugged, military-inspired look.

All those features are great. And the 40 percent discount is sweet as can be. But it’s also commendable that this UGG boot was made in a factory that supports women with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like UGG to empower and educate women in the workplace.

If you’ve always wished you could get the comfort and warmth of the classic Ugg boot in a style you can wear outdoors year-round, you’ve found it in the UGG Hannen TL. Zappos reviewers give them the full five stars. Get the tan version, and save 40 percent off the regular price.

