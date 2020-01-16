Winter Weather Stands No Chance Against This Hoodie From Outerknown

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Find yourself going outside these days and feeling that chill in the air? Of course you are. It’s the winter and it will be chilly for quite some time. Even with weird little 60 degree days in January, you need to be prepared for the cold nights ahead. And you could do a lot worse than picking up the Sur Zip Hoodie over at Outerknown.

Outerknown makes some amazing items that are economically responsible. The world will not be worse off with these items in them thanks to the care put into the craft of these items. Just because these items are made with the safety of the world in mind, that doesn’t mean the items are going to be lacking in fashion or function. The Sur Zip Hoodie is proof positive of that.

You should pick up the Sur Zip Hoodie because of how well it is made. A hoodie is always a good option for the winter, and this one is no different. It is made with hemp and organic cotton. That means it is highly durable and extremely comfortable to wear while providing you with plenty of insulation of those cold winter nights.

The Best Hoodie Ever?

The Sur Zip Hoodie is a really comfortable piece of fashion, but it is also a great looking piece of clothing as well. That hemp/cotton mixture gives it a really strong aesthetic appeal. The colors pop and just scream relaxation. Whatever color you pick, it will go well with any outfit you choose. This makes for an amazing addition to your winter wears.

A good hoodie can make your day a lot easier. You can just stroll out and about in comfort and style without having to worry too much about the cold surrounding you. The Sur Zip Hoodie is one of the better hoodies on the market and can be yours now if you act fast. Not many hoodies look this good and keep you this warm. The winter weather has no chance against this hoodie.

Get It: Pick up the Sur Zip Hoodie ($98) at Outerknown

