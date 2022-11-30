Winter Winds Are No Match For This North Face Parka

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There are a lot of cold days and nights ahead of us. We haven’t even hit winter yet and it’s getting pretty brisk out there. So we need to load up with clothing that is built to handle the cold. And if you’re looking for a new addition to your winter wardrobe, The North Face McMurdo Parka at Zappos is an item you should definitely pick up.

Right off the bat, The North Face McMurdo Parka is a smart pickup. Because while style may not be at the top of the list when it comes to staying warm this winter, it doesn’t hurt if the clothes we have look good. And this coat is a good-looking piece of fashion, any of the colors going well with your wardrobe. The faux fur trim in the hood adding to the look.

But the real reason you would want to get The North Face McMurdo Parka is that it’s incredibly insulated. With the 600-fill recycled down filling up this coat, you get a ton of warmth this winter. Add in the nylon shell and the polyester lining, and you get an incredibly comfortable package that’ll become a fast favorite.

That’s not all you get with this coat in your life. The shell is made with a DryVent membrane, which helps keep the rain/snow/wind away. That is a big help in keeping the warmth in. Not only that, but the draft flap, the hook and loop cuffs, and the drawcord hood help to really trap the warmth in so you can stay toasty all winter long.

The North Face McMurdo Parka is a perfect pickup for the winter. Whether you are getting it for yourself or as a gift for someone in your life, this is a big winner. Incredibly durable and insulated, this is a must-own. So head on over to Zappos and pick one of these up while you still can.

Get It: Pick up The North Face McMurdo Parka ($400) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022