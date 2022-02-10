Winter Workouts Are Much Easier With ColdGear Twist Leggings

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out in the cold is not the most fun experience in the world. But what are you gonna do, stop your running routine for 1/4 of the year? No. You just need to prepare for the weather with the right gear. This means picking up the ColdGear Twist Leggings from Under Armour to help you stay warm in the cold.

There’s no doubt in mind that whenever you need cold-weather workout gear that Under Armour is the place to be. Because you can be sure that the items work and that they are durable, letting you work out as hard as you can without worrying about needing replacements. All of which describes the ColdGear Twist Leggings.

You can get a lot of great gear from Under Armour that’ll help keep you warm in the cold. Hoodies and long-sleeved shirts and comfy pants. But the ColdGear Twist Leggings are special. Because they are made with a special material that is even better at fighting the cold. So good in fact that it’ll seem like the winter isn’t here.

You also get other benefits throwing these on. Obviously, they are made to be worked out in and as a base layer, they are incredibly mobile. They do not constrict your movements at all. And they are moisture-wicking to keep the odour away and to keep you from feeling very soggy. Ideal for workout clothing in our minds.

Shopping from Under Armour is great because you know the items in there like the ColdGear Twist Leggings will meet your needs. But it’s also great because you can spread your payments over time by using Klarna. So save yourself a hit to the bank account and pick these up now to enjoy your winter workouts more than ever.

Get It: Pick up the ColdGear Twist Leggings ($55) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

