With Veterans Day right around the corner, there’s no shortage of companies donating 20, 30, or even 50 percent of their sales proceeds to causes that support America’s men and women in uniform.

But Wolverine, maker of the iconic 1000 Mile Boot, is going one step further. Between Nov. 7 and 14, the Michigan-based shoemaker is giving 100 percent of the sales from its limited edition Coyote 1000 Mile Boot to Operation Finally Home, which serves wounded, ill, or injured veterans and their families. To date, Operation Finally Home has built over 200 custom, mortgage-free homes across 33 of the 50 states.

“Partnering with Operation Finally Home is a way to show our support for veterans and our customers, builders, who generously offer their time and contacts to build custom homes for veterans,” said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing for Wolverine. “Through donations and discounts, we also hope to give a small token of thanks to veterans, active servicemen and women, and Operation Finally Home for everything they do.”

Beyond the feel-good factor, the $400 boots are a seriously solid iteration of a classic design. Traditional 1000 Mile Boots have leather soles, but this pair, in an go-with-anything shade of tan, features a featuring a Vibram rubber outsole and Horween Natural Marine flesh-out leather, the same material that World War II-era Marine boots were cut from. (They turned it inside out and left the boots unlined because the tanned exterior was soft enough for Marines to wear the boots without socks.)

A nod to history that gives back to service members in need? That’s a good deal.