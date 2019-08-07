Allbirds Just Released New Shades for the Wool and Tree Runners

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Allbirds are comfortable, they’re eco-friendly, and they are good-looking and versatile to boot. If you still haven’t picked one up for summer and beyond, check out the new, limited-edition colorways available for both the ultra-popular Wool Runner and Tree Runner.

The Wool Runner can be worn in the heat or the cold, plus they have the flexibility to conform to the wearer’s movements. These are so soft and comfortable that they can be worn without socks during the summer. Don’t worry—they’re temperature-regulating and wick away any moisture. And because they are made with such a flexible material, they can be machine washed so there is no need to fret about them getting beat up with plenty of use. The wool trainers now come in a brand new hue—Elephant Grass, a playful lime green with a cream sole—and they’re made to pop against otherwise neutral outfits.

Not a big fan of wool? That’s alright—Allbirds also has the Men’s Tree Runners, which are made out of eucalyptus tree fiber. These shoes can bring unrivaled comfort to the shoe-wearing experience. They are so soft that they almost feel like your feet are enveloped in silk. The Tree Runners are also machine washable and odor-fighting, just like the Wool Runner. The newest colorway released is Savannah Dusk, a deep purple with white soles.

Pick one up today—Allbirds limited edition runs tend to sell out very quickly, and we bet these will be gone before we know it.

Get It: Pick up the Men’s Tree Runners ($95) or the Men’s Wool Runners ($95) at Allbirds before the limited-edition shades sell out!

