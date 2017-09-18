Wool Sneakers Are Here to Save Your Fall Footwear Rotation





Telling your friends that you’re thinking about buying a pair of wool sneakers might throw them for a little bit of a loop. Sneakers, after all, are supposed to be made from leather — or sometimes canvas, or even that crazy stretch material that can make athletic shoes feel like fancy socks with cleats attached to their soles. sometimes canvas, or even that crazy stretch material that can make athletic shoes feel like fancy socks with cleats attached to their soles.

But wool? That’s what we use for topcoats! Who would put that on a shoe?

One answer, among the handful of shoemakers who’ve been applying wool to their sneakers every fall of the past few years, is the California footwear brand SeaVees and Grayers. This season marks the third time the two brands have collaborated, and their take on the wool sneaker trend is available now. Interested customers can choose from a hi or low-top, both of which feature the same dark, earth-colored fabric.

Wool has a lot of properties that make it deal for use in footwear: It’s warm but naturally breathable and moisture wicking, which means your feet aren’t likely to overheat. And this material in particular (a wool flannel found in the SeaVees archives) boasts a brown-green shade that makes it easy to wear with everything from jeans to your favorite navy suit.

If that’s not enough, both are finished with antiqued nickel eyelet holes and slick waxed cotton laces that elevate them above what all your friends will be padding around in over the next couple of weeks. And for $98 apiece, they’re probably one of the easiest ways to upgrade your seasonal wardrobe — and to signify that you’ve embraced summer’s end at long last.

