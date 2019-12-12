Woot Has This Amazing Heated Hoodie On Sale Today Only For 54% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When you go out for a run these days, you are gonna need to wear a hoodie because it is getting really cold out. The winter is right around the corner and the temperature keeps dropping. But if the cold is too much for the hoodie you currently own, you can certainly pick up the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie over at Woot for more than half off.

If you are still feeling too chilly when you wear a hoodie outside, the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie is going to be a great purchase. It’s great as a regular ole hoodie, with a cotton exterior and a thickly insulated fleece lining to make it great at keeping you warm. But it also has it’s own heating elements built inside of it.

The three heating elements in the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie are made out of carbon fiber and are built across the chest and the middle of the back. There are three heating settings to combat different levels of cold. All you need to do is press a button and you will have the heat level of choice in a matter of seconds.

When you pick your heat setting of choice, the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie will get warm quick because it is built with a 7.4 UL battery. That’s a pretty strong battery. And it will last for up to ten hours with a full charge. Not only is the battery able to charge the heating elements, but it also has a USB port to charge a mobile device while on the go.

Despite this high tech function of the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie, it is easy to maintain. You can easily machine wash it for quick cleaning without worrying about beating it up. It will last at least 50 wash cycles with ease.

A hoodie that has it’s own heating elements in it is a pretty spiffy piece of fashion. It’s highly functional and it’s also good looking too. Getting to save 54 percent on the Ororo Unisex Heated Hoodie is a great deal, but one that won’t last. Woot deals only last a day, so jump at this deal while supplies last.

