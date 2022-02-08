Work All Day in Comfort With The Flint and Tinder Mill Pant in Your Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to pick up a good new pair of pants. Something that looks good and feels good. Even better is when they give you a great sense of variety. Pants that can be worn to the office, to the factory, and to the bar. A pair like the Flint and Tinder Mill Pant from Huckberry.

Huckberry is always a good spot to check out new clothing for the man on the go. Because the items within the Huckberry store, like the Flint and Tinder Mill Pant, are made to last. You won’t have to worry about them ripping or fraying on you from overuse too soon. These will be with you for a long time.

When you get the Flint and Tinder Mill Pant in your life and try them on for the first time, you’ll be glad that they will last so long. Because right off the bat, they look amazing. Any of the 3 earthy color options you can pick will fit in quite well with most outfits you can pair them with.

Even better is that they feel great too. The Tenessee sourced canvas (98% cotton/2% spandex) that is washed and cut and sewn in Los Angeles gives these pants a great feel. Very breathable but comfortable enough to wear in the winter. Sewn into such a strong and durable package that it can handle any rigors you throw at it.

You can’t go wrong when you go shopping for new clothes at Huckberry. We’ve tried out many items from them in the past and they always succeed in our book. The Flint and Tinder Mill Pant won’t fail you. Pick them up and give yourself a lot of options to work with when it’s time to leave the house.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Mill Pant ($118) at Huckberry

