Work All Day With The Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot On Your Feet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for some new footwear to add to your collection? There’s nothing like picking up some new shoes or boots. And there are a lot of options out there for you to roll with. Too many to really keep track of. But sometimes you run into an item that just catches your eye immediately. An item like the Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot.

The Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot is a great boot. And you know that to be true because it can be found over at Huckberry. The outlet that carries the best kind of fashion for the stylish man that likes to spend a lot of time out of the house.

Once you try on the Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot, you will feel immediately grateful for your purchase. Because it is so comfortable that you won’t want to take them off anytime soon. These soles are to die for and they fit like a glove, so you won’t feel constrained while moving about in them.

But really, it’s the look of these amazing boots that make them so ideal. You can pair them with any outfit and be good to go. They got a great weathered look to them that makes you look like an old cowhand coming off the range looking to kickback. Such luscious suede leather has to be seen in person to be believed.

We love Huckberry and it is because items like the Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot are the rule and not the exception. You can pick up these right now and now you made a smart addition to your collection. Don’t let these pass you by. Pick up a pair now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot ($385) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!