Work From Home In Comfort With These Ugg Slippers On Sale for 50% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With this weird little time we’re living in, there are plenty of people out there that will be working from home. If you are one of those people, you want to stay as comfortable as possible so this time period isn’t a drag. And with the UGG Ascot Slippers, you will be comfortable all day long.

One of the benefits of working from home is being able to stay comfortable. No need to get a suit out for the office anymore. You’re alone with no need to impress anyone. You wouldn’t wear the UGG Ascot Slippers to work, but they are perfect for this time we are living in.

As soon as you put on the UGG Ascot Slippers, you will feel the comfort. They got a fleece footbed lined with UGGpure. This allows the slipper to conform to your foot for maximum comfort. It should be snug but not tight.

The UGG Ascot Slippers are really comfortable, but they’re also really appealing to the eye, too. The black uppers are made out of leather, giving them a classic slipper look. The rubber outsole has a multicolor look to it, giving it a fun little kick that makes your work from home style a little funkier.

When you shop at Zappos, you can find some really amazing items in there on sale. And these UGG Ascot Slippers are truly something else. And being able to save close to 50 percent on them is too good to pass up. Enjoy your time at home by picking up a pair now.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Ascot Slippers ($54; was $120) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!