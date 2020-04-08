Work From Home In Comfort With This Amazing Blanket From Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most important things for people stuck at home these days is comfort. If you’re locked in place with nowhere to go, there’s a lot of lounging around going about. So comfort is on everyone’s mind. And you’ll have a hard time finding anything more comfortable than the Mayde Bellevue Throw from Huckberry.

The Spring is here but it just started. So there are gonna be plenty of days where the chill factor from the Winter lingers in the air. So when you’re hanging out at home for the foreseeable future, the Mayde Bellevue Throw will make your day so relaxing. And that’s because of how well made it is.

When it comes to comfort, Turkish cotton is going to bring it. And the Mayde Bellevue Throw is made with 100 percent Turkish cotton. So this blanket is gonna rest easy on your body while allowing for breathability so you don’t get too overwhelmed on a brisk Spring day with the sun bearing down on you.

It doesn’t hurt that the Mayde Bellevue Throw is a good looking piece of bedding either. This ivory colored blanket with a contrasting horizontal pinstripe design will fit in well in any home. And it will look good while you’re snuggled up underneath it.

Taking care of this good looking Mayde Bellevue Throw is easy as pie too. Just throw it in the washing machine with no worries at all. For as lightweight and comfy as this blanket is, it’s well made and durable. So there are no issues with it accruing any damage.

For some relaxing times in this national shut down, you’ll want to pick up the Mayde Bellevue Throw. It is a good looking option and it will keep you comfy while never wearing you down with heat. Grab one while you’re browsing on your computer. There’s no downside. Not at this price.

