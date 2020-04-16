Work From Home In Style With This Crisp Polo From Rhone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working from home brings its own unique little challenges. Like video conferences. If you gotta have a video meeting during the day, that means you need to dress up. But you don’t have to throw on a suit or anything. You can still work in comfort if you pick up the Commuter Polo from Rhone.

The Commuter Polo can be worn at anytime. That’s what makes it, like other polos, so great. It’s a good looking piece of fashion that fits in at work or during a lounge session during the day.

This Commuter Polo gets its looks and its comfort from the high-quality materials that are used to make it. Nylon and elastane give it that stretchy quality so you never feel constrained. And it gives the shirt the shiny look that makes it stick out from the crowd.

You can choose from a handful of colors depending on your personal preference. But whatever color you choose, the Commuter Polo is going to be a knockout winner in your wardrobe. It doesn’t matter which season you wear it in. Even the Spring and Summer can’t bring this shirt down.

Wearing the Commuter Polo when the temperatures rise is not going to be an issue at all. These materials allow the shirt to breathe. And laser perforated venting makes possible for you to stay cool during a hot day.

No matter how cool the Commuter Polo will keep you, you will still sweat when the temperature hits a certain level. But you won’t have to worry about this shirt getting stinky. Anti-odor technology and the ability to wick away moisture makes it so sweat doesn’t stand a chance against this shirt.

Every guy could use a Commuter Polo in their wardrobe. You can wear it in a variety of scenarios and you’ll be comfortable in all of those scenarios. For work or play, you should pick one up now. These materials allow the shirt to breathe.

Get It: Pick up the Commuter Polo ($98) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!