Workout on the Courts in These adidas Basketball Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

When the New Year finally arrives, a lot of us are gonna be looking for ways to get into better shape. New Year New You is the big phrase after all. One of the best ways to get into better shape is to play some basketball. Work up a lot of cardio playing that. And that game is a lot better when you have these adidas Dame Extply 2 Basketball Shoes on your feet.

You can play the game with a wide variety of shoes on your feet. As long as you aren’t wearing dress shoes or boots, you can play just fine. But if you want to have the best game possible, you need a pair like these adidas Dame Extply 2 Basketball Shoes on your feet. That way you get the comfort and support you need to play at the peak of your powers.

As soon as you put these adidas Dame Extply 2 Basketball Shoes on, you will feel the comfort. These soles are so soft and supportive that you will be comfortable enough to play your hardest out there on the courts. Add in the aerodynamic design that helps you move quicker, and you got a real winning pair of shoes in your life.

That’s not all though. For a pair of shoes that are this durable and tough, they are incredibly lightweight as well. The textile design of these gives them the kind of design that makes it even easier to move like a pro on the court. And with that lightweight durability, you can go hard in them for a long time without them faltering on you.

Having a pair of adidas Dame Extply 2 Basketball Shoes in your life is gonna make those trips to the courts so much easier. You can move about freely and play with an energy you haven’t been able to reach before. So head on over to Zappos right now and pick up a pair while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Dame Extply 2 Basketball Shoes ($76; was $95) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022