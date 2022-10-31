You Can Never Go Wrong With Getting a New Pair of Air Jordan Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of people out there that like to collect shoes. We’re one of them because there’s nothing like a good pair of shoes to help elevate the look of an outfit like a perfectly picked pair of shoes. And one of the best pairs we’ve seen recently is the Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes from Nike.

Everyone knows Air Jordan and the shoes that come from the brand. There’s a reason why demand is always so high. Like clockwork, the shoes that get made under this banner tend to be some of the most stylish and comfortable pairs of shoes in the land. This is why we’re very excited to add this pair to our slowly growing collection of Jordans.

One look at these Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes is all you need to know if you want to pick these up. Really, just look at that gorgeous black/red/white design. We’re big fans of the black/red combo and it helps remind us of the glory days of Michael Jordan throwing down in Chicago. A color combo like this can go well with a lot of outfits.

Comfort is also pretty high with these Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes. You got lightweight cushioning that helps keep the soles of your feet feeling comforted all day long. You got a strong outsole that has a lot of traction so you’re rarely out of balance. And a breathable leather/synthetic leather outer combo to give your feet from feeling overwhelmed.

We love Jordans and we are not the only ones. These Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes are fantastic pairs of shoes that will make quite an impact on your wardrobe. These shoes don’t last forever so if you want a pair, you better head on over to Nike and pick up a pair right now.

Get It: Pick up the Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes ($125) at Nike

