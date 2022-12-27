You Can’t Beat The Style of This John Varvatos Leather Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content
Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below
We’re gonna need some good coats in our lives for the foreseeable future. The winter is in full swing and that cold weather won’t be going anywhere for a while and it’s still gonna be chilly even when the Spring starts. So why not add this John Varvatos Band Collar Leather Jacket from Zappos to your cold-weather wardrobe?
Style may not be at the top of our minds when it comes to staying warm in the winter. We prefer function over form in these instances. But when you can find something like the John Varvatos Band Collar Leather Jacket that can help keep you warm while also making you look like a million bucks, you should pick it up ASAP.
Take a look at this John Varvatos Band Collar Leather Jacket. We’ve included photos for a reason. Because in this case, all you gotta do is look at this gorgeous coat to know you want one. That 100% brown leather design is such a luscious and alluring look that it’ll go well with any outfit you decide to wear this winter season.
Add in the fact that this coat is comfortable and quite warm and you got a combo that just can’t be beaten. Because leather is good at helping keep the cold at bay. But with the polyester/viscose lining it’s made with, you got an even better level of insulation. Throw this on with a good layered outfit and you’ll be cooking with gas.
There’s no reason to not have this John Varvatos Band Collar Leather Jacket in your life this winter season. It’s got the warmth you need and a look that is to die for. So head on over to Zappos right now and pick up one while there is still some left in stock. This bad boy is sure to sell out pretty quickly with all that holiday money everyone has in their pockets.
Get It: Pick up the John Varvatos Band Collar Leather Jacket ($419; was $598) at ZapposGet it!
