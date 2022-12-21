You Can’t Go Wrong With This Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Want to get yourself some hot new gear for the New Year? We can’t expect to get every single thing we desire for the holiday. So if you want to make some upgrades to your wardrobe and style before we change the calendar over, you need to do it yourself. And if you want a hot new watch to add to the collection, the Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch from Zappos is the way to go.

Zappos is one of the best retailers out there. But we tend to think of them as footwear specialists first. That isn’t all they do though, as the appearance of the Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch in their store proves. The top brands send their top items to Zappos. So right off the bat, you know this is a worthwhile pickup.

Look at this Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch. Just take a good look at it. After you spend some time studying it, you will very quickly decide you want it. The look and elegance of it is hard to overstate. It’s a simple design, with a silver-toned band and a stunning blue watch face gives it the kind of appearance that makes it fit in well with any outfit you got.

Additionally, this is a worthwhile pickup because of how good it keeps the time. And on that gorgeous blue face, it has 3 sub-dials with date display on it so you can keep even better time. More accurate time on a stylish package like this. At the price this is available for, you really can’t go wrong with picking it up.

As fellas who like to add some watches to our collection every now and then, we find the Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch a real winner. A ton of style will be added to your aesthetic for a great low price. All you gotta do is head on over to Zappos right now to pick one up before they sell out.

Get It: Pick up the Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch ($145; was $250) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022