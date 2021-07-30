You’ll Enjoy Your Bike Rides A Lot More With These Cycling Shorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like riding your bike in the summer. Getting the sun on your face and the breeze in your hair. It’s our favorite way to get some exercise during the day. And you can make those rides all the more enjoyable when you pick up these sponeed Cycling Shorts right now.

When you go out riding your bike, you’re going to wear specific clothing. Clothing that you don’t care if they get sweaty and a little beat up. But those clothes don’t tend to be made for workouts. The sponeed Cycling Shorts is made for such a purpose, and the comfort of this is out of control.

Since these sponeed Cycling Shorts are padded, you can sit on the bike all day long and feel pretty comfortable. No pain or pressure from the bike seat riding up your butt. It’ll be smooth sailing and the durability of this 80/20% Polyester/Spandex pair of shorts is pretty damn high. No need to replace them any time soon.

Even better is that when you wear these sponeed Cycling Shorts out on the road, you won’t end up feeling too sweaty or sticky in them. They’re made to dry quickly, so you’re not feeling swampy. And while they may wear tightly so you don’t end up flapping during the ride, they’re never too uncomfortable to wear.

At this price, you really can’t go wrong with having these sponeed Cycling Shorts on your daily bike rides. So if you are looking to make your rides all the more comfortable, then you really need to pick up a pair right now. You won’t regret them as soon as you feel that padding.

Get It: Pick up the sponeed Cycling Shorts ($37) at Amazon

