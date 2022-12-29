Your Closet Deserves the Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to get some new gear. But there are better times than others. The changes of the season is a great time to upgrade the ole wardrobe. And with the New Year approaching, the wardrobe can use a bit of a kick in the pants. With this Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt from Huckberry, your style will get a much-appreciated boost.

Huckberry is an outlet we love to get new gear from. All the clothing found on that site we’ve tried beforehand has always impressed us. And this Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt is no exception to that rule. When you throw this on, you will look ready to tackle anything this winter season.

A good flannel like this one from Huckberry is great because of the classic look it affords every man. The fall and the winter is perfect flannel weather. And with this one, you will be able to head to work or to a social event without worrying about if your outfit is appropriate. Even better is how it handles the weather.

Unlike other flannels, this Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt is pretty heavy-duty. It’s made with a heft to it and a level of insulation that makes it ideal to throw on when you go out this winter. That 100% cotton design and blanket-lined interior help to keep anyone warm. Especially when it’s part of a layered outfit.

We love a good flannel. And the Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt is the kind of flannel that makes us keep buying new ones to add to our collection. Huckberry has knocked it out of the park yet again and this will make a wonderful addition to any guy’s attire. Pick one up now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Relwen Brushed Flannel Blanket Shirt ($148; was $198) at Huckberry

