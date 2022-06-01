Your Summer Wardrobe Needs These Nautica Swim Trunks

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Time to start getting ready for the summer folks. It’s right around the corner and one of the best things about the summer is going to the beach/hanging out in the pool. And if you haven’t done so yet, it’s time to upgrade your swimwear collection with the Nautica Quick Dry Nylon 8″ Swim Trunks at Macy’s.

Macy’s is always gonna be a good spot for you to pick up the clothing you need at any time of the year. The bench of options is always deep with some top-tier stuff and amazing prices. And the Nautica Quick Dry Nylon 8″ Swim Trunks is a good example of that. Once you throw these on, you’ll see why we rank them so highly.

When it comes to swim trunks, you want something that is comfortable and durable. Well, the Nautica Quick Dry Nylon 8″ Swim Trunks is both of those things. The nylon shell/polyester lining gives it quite the feel. You’ll be right at home in the water. And they quick-dry too so you don’t have to wait about when you’re done swimming about.

Style may not be the ultimate goal when it comes to functional swimwear, but it doesn’t hurt when you can get something like these that look great. You got a bunch of colorway options that will just pop when you wear them. It’ll almost look like you’re wearing regular shorts before you take off that shirt to go take a dip.

Now is the perfect time to get the Nautica Quick Dry Nylon 8″ Swim Trunks. It’s hot out but the summer isn’t here just yet so it’s gonna get hotter as the days go on. And you’ll want to be prepared for those beach trips when the time comes. These will make those trips a whole lot better.

Get It: Pick up the Nautica Quick Dry Nylon 8″ Swim Trunks ($60) at Macy’s

