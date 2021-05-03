Your Wardrobe Could Always Use More Stretch Denim Like This Pair

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s never a bad time to pick up some new jeans. No matter the season, you could always pair a good pair with almost any outfit. They’re great for work and they’re great for hanging out. And you can pick up a great new pair when you go to Zappos and buy this pair of Wolverine Flame Resistant Stretch Denim.

Right off the bat, something is going to catch your eye with this pair. And that is Flame Resistant is in the name. Which is not something you tend to see everyday. But if you are someone who works with their hands and might be around hotter items than most, you can’t go wrong with having this in your home.

But even if you’re not working with fire or heat in any way, these Wolverine Flame Resistant Stretch Denim are perfect for you to own. These are made to last and you can go about your day doing pretty much anything. You won’t have to worry about them at all when you put them on in the morning.

Not only that, but they are an amazing looking pair of pants. The denim used here is going to pop, fitting in like a dream with any outfit you got. And even better then the look is how comfortable they are to wear. These have a stretchy design, so you can have a greater sense of mobiliity.

If you feel like you’re in need for some new pants, Zappos has you covered. You can pick up this pair of Wolverine Flame Resistant Stretch Denim for a great low sales price. And when you do, comfort and style and protection are just days away. It’s hard to beat that at any price, let alone one this low.

Get It: Pick up the Wolverine Flame Resistant Stretch Denim ($65; was $80) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss

Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!