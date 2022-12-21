Your Winter Wardrobe Needs This Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men's Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

The year may be coming to an end pretty soon, but that doesn’t mean the cold weather is going anywhere. We got a good amount of time in front of us that will be bone-chilling if we aren’t dressed properly. And with this Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt available at Zappos in your life, you will be nice and cozy all winter long.

As anyone knows, Carhartt is one of the best brands in the game when it comes to dressing men to handle life outdoors. Comfortable yet incredibly durable stuff that won’t disappoint. This means it is no surprise that the Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt is available in the Zappos store. The best brands and their best items are represented there.

For the cold months ahead of us, a piece of outerwear like the Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt is pretty fitting. Something that’ll cover you up to help keep you protected from the cold winds and something heavy-duty so you can move about without feeling the cold in your bones. Durable too, so you can wear it for many moons to come.

What helps make this sweater so good for the cold months ahead is the design. Made from a 75/25% breakdown of a Cotton/Polyester blend. That blend is very good at keeping the warmth in and the cold out. With its water-repellent design, it is pretty great to throw on when you need to run out of the house during a particularly unpleasant winter day.

We love having items from Carhartt in our lives and the Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt does not change that opinion one bit. Heavy duty and durable with a strong sense of insulation, this is an ideal pickup for the remaining winter days. Head on over to Zappos right now to get one while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt ($50; was $60) at Zappos

