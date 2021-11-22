Zappos Black Friday Deals are Here Early For Your Shopping Needs

Timberland PRO 6″ Pit Boss Steel Toe BootGET IT!
New Timbs will always make a guy happy and you can get them these great steel toe boots that’ll keep their feet protected while they do some hard work outside.
Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO 6″ Pit Boss Steel Toe Boot ($108; was $135) at Zappos
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men
Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home
21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home
21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6
Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9
21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season
The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men
The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men
21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything
23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men
18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25
Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9
Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top