Vans Old Skool Sneakers GET IT!

A pair of old-school sneakers like these from Vans will give someone in your life a great option to throw on when they go out with the guys. A pair of sneakers that feel great and look even better.

Get It: Pick up the Vans Old Skool Sneakers ($50; was $70) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!