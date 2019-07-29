Reviewers Claim These Loafers Are the Most Comfortable They Own

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





A great pair of shoes can make an outfit. Thankfully, a versatile (and stylish) pair doesn’t have to cost a fortune—and we found the perfect one on sale at Zappos.

The Cole Haan Howland Penny is a stunning calfskin loafer made with impressive handsewn construction. Fully lined with leather and soled with a rubber driver to make it a more comfortable and flexible fit, this penny loafer is designed for both comfort and style. Pair with chinos or jeans and wear it out on a night on the town, or with suit trousers for the office. This is a wildly functional loafer that will enhance any outfit.

Don’t just take our word for it. Over 83 percent of Zappos reviewers have given the Howland Penny a rating of 4 out of 5 or higher. Reviewers are impressed with how comfortable these are and are as equally wowed with how they make any outfit feel a touch more elegant. Have a narrow foot? Many reviewers noted that these loafers offer a snug, lived-in feel where others don’t. Shoppers with size 15 feet or larger also noted how comfortable these are. They’re also so soft, they can even be worn without socks.

Cole Haan is synonymous with quality, and this pair is no different. From the plush brown leather to the comfortable rubber driver insole, this is a shoe made for all-day wear. Plus, with Zappos’ generous free shipping offer, you bet we’re picking these up in both colors.

Get It: Pick Up the Zappos Cole Haan Howland Penny Loafers (starting at $120; was $148) at Zappos.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for our Men’s Journal readers.