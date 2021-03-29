Zappos Has Your New Favorite Work From Home Slippers Here

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content.

When it comes to comfortable footwear, UGG is one of the best in the game. For good reason too. The design and craft of each item are out of this world. And if you’re looking for some comfortable work from home slippers, these UGG Ascot Slippers are hard to beat. Especially at the price Zappos has them for.

Zappos is one of the best footwear outlets for a reason. It carries the best brands at the best prices. So it’s no surprise that these UGG Ascot Slippers are available and are available at a great low price. And when you put them on, it’s easy to understand why everyone loves UGG so much.

As soon as you put these UGG Ascot Slippers on, you will be in heaven. That’s all thanks to the incredible materials used to make them. For one, the insoles are padded like you wouldn’t believe. Not to mention that the interior is lined with UGGpure to sit ever so softly on your skin for a relaxed time.

For those working from home, comfort is the name of the game. But there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look your best. And that’s another reason why these UGG Ascot Slippers are so great. Thanks to the silkee suede upper, any color you pick will look like a dream with any warm-weather outfit you got on during the day.

An added benefit to purchasing these UGG Ascot Slippers is the philanthropic angle. These are made in a factory that partners with the nonprofit BSR’s HERproject. A nonprofit that supports and empowers women in lower-income situations. So when you comfort yourself, you’re also helping others out.

So if you want to pick up some brand new comfort wear to make your work all the more relaxing, then these UGG Ascot Slippers are for you. Especially right now, with the price Zappos has them available for. You and your feet won’t regret it picking up these work-from-home slippers.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Ascot Slippers ($83; was $110) at Zappos

