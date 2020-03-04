Astoria to Brookings in Oregon

For an unreal vacation, start at the North of Oregon in Astoria and make the 323-mile trek to Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic corridor at the Southern tip of the state. Berty and Emily Mandagie have mapped out a stellar itinerary with highlights including the Devil’s Punchbowl, breathtaking sea caves and the Natural Bridges Cove: North Island Viewpoint (China Beach) Trail at Samuel H. Boardman. Some of the Mandagies’ favorite activities? Riding ATVs on Oregon’s sand dunes and haunted lighthouses in the thick rainforest. Our favorite? Hitting the pillow hard after a long day at new, modern camping resort Bay Point Landing in Coos Bay on the Southern Coast, before waking up at sunrise to head to Highway 101 again.

