Newport, RI

Ocean Drive in Little Rhody lives up to its hype: Gilded Age mansions, the Atlantic, marinas dotted with yachts and boats, there’s much to see in an afternoon’s drive. In fact, in only 10 miles you can pass by Hammersmith Farm where Jackie Kennedy grew up (view from the road), Fort Adams State Park (park and tour), and Gooseberry Beach, a favorite summer hangout. Go all out and book a room at the Castle Hill Inn, which dates back to 1875, tucked away on a 40-acre peninsula.

