Olympic Peninsula in Washington

Highway 101, which loops around Washington’s Olympic Peninsula (a designated area of land which also comprises Olympic National Park), is a bit of a showoff. Just west of Seattle and South of Victoria, Canada, you’ll want to designate an afternoon for hanging at Ruby Beach, renowned for its eye-catching rock formation and tide pools. Since we’re feeling nice, we’ll also clue you in that there are four other beaches along this route—”Beach 1,” “Beach 2,” “Beach 3,” and “Beach 4”—and numero 4 boasts jaw-dropping rock formations and hardly any crowds. Call it a night at Lake Crescent Lodge-Olympic National Park or Lake Quinault Lodge Quinault, or better yet, an evening at both.

