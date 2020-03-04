Route 123 to Route 24 Loop in Harpswell, ME

With about 216 miles of total coastline, you’ll be hard-pressed to find prettier coastal New England drives than those in this quaint New England pocket. For this drive, follow Route 123 to the end at Harpswell Neck and then loop to 24 to see Orr’s Island, and Bailey Island. Along the way, expect stunning beach vistas, marinas, historic homes, and plenty of pit stops worth making for hiking trails. (Yes, there’s no shortage of lobster haunts, too.) Post up at the Sea Birch Cottage on the Harpswell Sound and be prepared to go home with sore back and bicep muscles from all the kayaking. For more trip inspiration, check out Visit Maine’s guide here.

