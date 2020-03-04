Santa Monica to Malibu in California

When the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) calls, heed its reverberations: Start your engines at Santa Monica Pier on Ocean Avenue and proceed North until you hit California Avenue, where you can stop to appreciate the bluffs dangling above the ocean. The California Incline that connects you to PCH gives vehicles (pedestrians, too) stellar panoramas before you continue down to Malibu. En route, grab a bite at Malibu Seafood, where the clam chowder is a must and the cascading waves have been dazzling diners since 1972. Book your stay at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, with a decidedly relaxed yet refined So Cal feel, majestically situated at the top of the California Incline.

