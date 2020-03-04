Schoodic National Scenic Byway in Ellsworth, ME

Heading to Acadia National Park? Don’t miss a chance to motor along this 20-mile route that weaves its way through tiny fishing towns, sheltered harbors, and craggy coastline. Slow down and appreciate the lobstering and clamming at various harbors along the way, with plenty of stellar haunts to dine at when hunger strikes (for comfort food, you can’t go wrong with the Itty-Bitty Diner). Rest up at The Winter Harbor Inn, which is pet-friendly and open year-round.

