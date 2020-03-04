South Walton, FL

There’s a good reason Highway 30A gets so much buzz—it set the scene for Jim Carrey’s celebrated performance in the movie The Truman Show. OK, and because the beachside communities along 30A are wonderful vacation spots. As you drive along 30A in South Walton you’ll see everything from rare coastal dune lakes to state parks. Some of our favorite towns in South Walton? Alys Beach for Charlie’s Donuts, served fresh out of a converted Sunbeam bread truck and WaterColor for the WaterColor Inn & Resort. Architecture buffs may also dig Seaside, the birthplace of the New Urbanist architectural movement. And ocean buffs will be happy pretty much whichever direction the salt breeze and your gas pedal take you.

