Southern Delaware

Catch your next set of 60 MPH thrills on Route 9 (a.k.a. Highway Number 9) in the Delaware Bay into Lewes Delaware heading South. Though this highway starts in New York State, we can’t get enough of the coastal bypass and scenic drags in The First State. Once you’ve hit your mileage goals on the road for the day, spend the night at the Dogfish Inn, owned by Dogfish Head Brewery, and get your craft brew fix in Lewes, though Hotel Blue, also in Lewes, is another great option. Springsteen fan? Yes, this is the same Highway Number 9 that gets a call-out in “Born to Run.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!