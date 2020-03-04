Tiburon, CA

Highway 131 (Tiburon Boulevard) to Paradise Drive in Tiburon, CA, does not disappoint. As you enjoy the San Francisco skyline outside, you’ll also be able to take in Angel Island, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the San Francisco Bay. Our votes for putting your cruising in park: the Tiburon Railroad & Ferry Depot Museum, Lyford’s Stone Tower for primo views, and the Richardson Bay Audubon Center & Sanctuary for Birds. When you’re ready to relax for the day, check in to the Water’s Edge Hotel, perched on a historic dock by the ferry and boasting one heck of a back deck with an open fire, seating, and sailboat-and-skyline vistas.

