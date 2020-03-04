Waveland to Ocean Springs, MS

Highway 90 may run from Texas to Florida but the stretch in coastal Mississippi will astound you with sweeping seascapes of the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi Sound. Dubbed the “Secret Coast,” make sure to spend some time in the live oak-lined town of Ocean Springs. For lodging, try Centennial Plaza in Gulfport, which has two restaurants, a lazy river, and a swim-up bar. Trivia night tidbit: This drive along Highway 90 will take you across the longest manmade beach in the nation which clocks in at 26 miles (Mississippi has 44 miles of coasts in total).

