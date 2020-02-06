Seasoned wayfarers and adventures alike know how life-changing a solo journey can be, from offering ample time for self-reflection and personal grown to providing moments of introspection and awe amidst the world’s most wild and rugged landscapes. When you’re able to travel how you want, when you want, and where you want, something magical happens. A transformational shift in perspective ensues when you venture into the unknown, especially when you’re outside your comfort zone and are immersed in deeper communion with nature and a culture different from your own.

But regardless of your age or income, a solo adventure can feel daunting at the outset, especially for first-timers, but it can also provide one of the most thrilling, liberating experiences of your life. Before you go, there are a few things to keep in mind. Whether you prefer to travel solo for the entire journey or enjoy meeting up with likeminded travelers on group tours or in communal lodgings like hostels, it’s best to keep your family or close friends informed about your whereabouts. It’s also wise to learn a few phrases in the local language in order to ask for advice and connect with the culture.

Whether you seek to get off-the-grid in the windswept deserts of the Namib, the world’s oldest desert, on a private safari offering views of crashing ocean waves and cascading sand dunes, or prefer to hit the sun-soaked shores of Sri Lanka’s South Coast on a solo sojourn where your days are filled with made-fresh juices, surfing, and daily CrossFit classes, there’s an ideal solo adventure for you.

