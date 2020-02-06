1. Sri Lanka’s South Coast

Skip a solo sojourn to Bali. Instead, opt for an under-the-radar adventure to Sri Lanka’s low-key southern coast, where ethereal paddy fields and verdant jungle collide. Here you’ll find the best surf in the country on the sandy shores of Ahangama, as well as plenty of remote bays and craggy outcrops to climb and explore. Make PALM your base. It’s a stilted hotel with two suites and six luxurious A-frame cabanas offering cool concrete interiors, open-air rainfall showers, and private patios replete with swinging hammocks. If you’re in need of a reset, the property makes it easy to prioritize wellness, with fresh juices and smoothies made in an all-day kitchen specializing in local dishes. Between surf sessions, swim laps at the property’s 45-foot pool; or join fellow travelers for workouts in the hotel’s CrossFit gym, fully equipped with medicine balls, kettlebells, and a wall of squat racks.

