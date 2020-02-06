3. Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Situated on Mexico’s central Pacific Coast, Zihuatanejo was once overlooked for bohemian enclaves like Tulum and Sayulita. But while these towns are rapidly changing due to overcrowding, Zihuatanejo remains a reprieve. Seek out its quaint beaches, like Troncones, a former fishing village with a three-mile-long stretch of sand nestled along the point where water from the Pacific Ocean meets the mountains of the Sierra Madre del Sur. Long beloved by in-the-know surfers from around the world, the sleepy beach town is home to Lo Sereno, a 10-suite design hotel featuring terraces, an infinity pool with an ocean view, and an open-air dining patio with a handcrafted pergola. Explore nearby Mayan ruins at Xihuacan or hike to isolated jungle hot springs. For a solo wellness journey, opt for a stay at nearby Cala de Mar Ixtapa, an intimate property perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific. Choose to design your own wellness experience combining yoga, spa treatments, healthy eating workshops, and shaman-led temazcals, a pre-Hispanic healing ritual and sweat lodge ceremony for detoxification.

