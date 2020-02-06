4. Namibia

From learning cultural traditions of the semi-nomadic Himba tribe to glimpsing the striking horns of a lone Oryx in an endless sea of rolling sand dunes, Namibia enchants as one of Africa’s most extreme destinations. Embark on a solo journey with A2A Safaris to explore the Namib, the world’s oldest desert. Here, nature drives are about exploring landscapes where crashing ocean waves merge with a cascade of sand dunes and dead-tree valleys. As one of the most otherworldly destinations on the planet, Namibia’s Skeleton Coast can’t be missed at outposts like Shipwreck Lodge, an iconic 10-room property constructed to resemble the shipwrecks that line the coast. Extend your stay at Serra Cafema, a luxurious camp set in the lunar-like wilds of northwestern Namibia, near the border of Angola, where you can rest in one of eight chalets set on the banks of the Kunene River. Or, venture to the all-new Habitas Namibia near Windhoek, the country’s capital. The conservation project is set in over 50,000 acres where you can partake in communal yoga and meditation classes and join fellow travelers on two daily game drives led by local San people.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!