5. Sardinia

On an adventure to northern Sardinia, Italy’s second-largest windswept island in the Mediterranean Sea, join fellow travelers on a hike of the Selvaggio Blu with Dolomite Mountains. This journey takes you along Orosei, the island’s eastern Mediterranean coastline, where narrow gorges, imposing chalk rocks, wide plateaus, and hidden canyons run in an uninterrupted stretch of natural beauty. Marvel at archaeological sites and ancient villages while hiking along the famous Pedra Longa spire and limestone formations within the Grotta del Fico cave. Relax on a private yacht while savoring local wine and delicacies like rock lobster and local malloreddus and fregula pastas topped with heaps of freshly shaved pecorino cheese. An adventure for travelers who prefer challenging treks by day and lounging on remote beaches by afternoon, this trek is often regarded as one of the toughest in all of Italy.

