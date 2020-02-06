6. Antarctica

Want to make a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to Antarctica even more spectacular? Book a fly-and-sail expedition with Antarctica21. Skip the perils of sailing through the Drake Passage—an eruption where sub-polar and polar waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern Oceans clash—and fly directly to Antarctica to board the brand’s all-new Magellan Explorer, a modern expedition vessel built with suite-style cabins (some boast private balconies and lounge areas). With a low passenger-to-crew ratio, flying solo with Antarctica21 will be a delight. Antarctica is home to 90 percent of the Earth’s land ice, which plays host to some of the rarest wildlife species on the planet, from majestic black-browed albatross to white-bellied gentoo penguin. The crew will know you by name and join you on adventures to discover the continent’s incredible landscape, either while kayaking near leopard seals resting on icebergs or snowshoeing up remote mountaintops.

