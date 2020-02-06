7. Jackson Hole, WY

Jackson Hole, WY, is naturally alluring. There’s an impressive amount of wildlife at both Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and one of the world’s top ski resorts (Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has the longest continuous vertical rise of any ski area in the U.S.). Now, thanks to the opening of Cache House, the town is also host to its first high-design hostel, a convivial outpost featuring two shared living quarters with 50 bunks and a spacious lobby (bunks have thoughtful details like ergonomic ladders, custom light fixtures, and outlets for your devices). Perfect for meeting up with fellow solo travelers, the property is the ideal base to partake in winter sports or guided summer hiking tours by Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, where you can view elk, bison, wolves, and trumpeter swans in their natural habitat.

