8. Central Asia

See the windswept steeps and snowcapped peaks of the ancient Silk Road of Central Asia on a 16-day adventure with Nomadic Expeditions, a perfect journey for solo travelers seeking to meet new people and get immersed in nature. Some trips are even led by a National Geographic photographer, who can provide tips on how to document your experience through dedicated photography lessons. The adventure begins at Almaty and ends in Ashgabat. There are countless stunning landscapes and unique cultural experiences to be found along the way, from visits to traditional Uzbek villages on the outskirts of Samarkand to exploring a medieval site in Tajikistan filled with historic wall paintings and a Zoroastrian temple. The journey includes stays in eco-lodges and camps along the route, and even a stop at the famous Palace of the Moon and Stars in Uzbekistan, an ornate residence that was once the summer residence of the last Emir of Bukhara.

