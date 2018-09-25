Dig fall trips that revolve around the outdoors? Us too. Although National Parks get most of the attention, our country is filled with great state parks that are perfect for autumn visits.

Whether you want to embark on a sea kayaking adventure, hike through endless mountain wilderness, or score a glimpse at endangered wildlife, these diverse state parks are among the best in the nation. If you’re having a hard time deciding which state park visit, our advice is to tack an extra vacation day onto Columbus Day weekend and squeeze in two.